Left Menu

Trump's 'Board of Peace': An Unveiled Vision for Global Stability

US President Donald Trump announced the 'Board of Peace' at Davos, aiming to resolve global conflicts and bring peace to Gaza. Many global leaders, including India's PM Narendra Modi, were absent. Nations are weighing engagement, with India advocating a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:54 IST
Trump's 'Board of Peace': An Unveiled Vision for Global Stability
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump launched the 'Board of Peace' initiative, aimed at resolving global conflicts and stabilizing regions in turmoil, beginning with Gaza. The initiative was presented as a potential alternative to the United Nations.

Despite its ambitious goals, several prominent nations, such as France, the United Kingdom, China, and Germany, chose not to participate in the ceremony. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also absent, and the country has not yet decided whether to accept Trump's invitation to join the board.

The effort, which includes a 20-point plan and a high-profile executive board, seeks to rebuild Gaza and transform it into a peaceful and secure zone. The move has been met with mixed reactions, as some countries deliberate on engaging with this new international body.

TRENDING

1
India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

 Switzerland
2
Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

 India
3
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
4
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026