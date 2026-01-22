Trump's 'Board of Peace': An Unveiled Vision for Global Stability

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump launched the 'Board of Peace' initiative, aimed at resolving global conflicts and stabilizing regions in turmoil, beginning with Gaza. The initiative was presented as a potential alternative to the United Nations.

Despite its ambitious goals, several prominent nations, such as France, the United Kingdom, China, and Germany, chose not to participate in the ceremony. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also absent, and the country has not yet decided whether to accept Trump's invitation to join the board.

The effort, which includes a 20-point plan and a high-profile executive board, seeks to rebuild Gaza and transform it into a peaceful and secure zone. The move has been met with mixed reactions, as some countries deliberate on engaging with this new international body.