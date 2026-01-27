Left Menu

India-EU Strike Historic Free Trade Deal Creating Massive Market

India and the European Union have finalized a landmark free trade agreement, creating a two billion people market. This historic deal is set to reduce tariffs significantly, fostering economic growth and strategic cooperation. The agreement reflects a commitment to a rules-based global order amid shifting international dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:45 IST
India-EU Strike Historic Free Trade Deal Creating Massive Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and the European Union have finalized a landmark free trade agreement. Dubbed the "mother of all deals," this accord creates a mega-market of two billion people, potentially bolstering almost a quarter of the global GDP through tariff reductions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa sealed the deal, reinforcing their commitment to a rules-based global order. The agreement is expected to boost sectors such as textiles, wine, and pharmaceuticals, creating new opportunities in economic and strategic arenas.

As the world's second and fourth largest economies, the EU and India aim to foster innovation, strengthen supply chains, and reduce strategic dependencies. The historic trade deal underscores the two parties' shared values and promises to shape a resilient global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026