India-EU Strike Historic Free Trade Deal Creating Massive Market

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and the European Union have finalized a landmark free trade agreement. Dubbed the "mother of all deals," this accord creates a mega-market of two billion people, potentially bolstering almost a quarter of the global GDP through tariff reductions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa sealed the deal, reinforcing their commitment to a rules-based global order. The agreement is expected to boost sectors such as textiles, wine, and pharmaceuticals, creating new opportunities in economic and strategic arenas.

As the world's second and fourth largest economies, the EU and India aim to foster innovation, strengthen supply chains, and reduce strategic dependencies. The historic trade deal underscores the two parties' shared values and promises to shape a resilient global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)