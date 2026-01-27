India Seeks Preferential Steel Export Treatment in EU

India is positioning itself to secure preferential treatment for its steel exports, amidst the European Union's transition to stricter steel regulations. The EU, comprising 27 nations, is negotiating changes with trading partners having vested interests in the steel sector.

As part of the India-EU free trade agreement, India has committed to phasing out duties on most iron and steel imports from the EU. However, these discussions have not explicitly addressed benefits for India's steel industry. With the EU planning to replace current safeguards with a more rigid regime, the implications are significant for countries like India.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about achieving favorable terms through discussions, highlighting the ongoing WTO negotiations over new quota regulations, slated to affect both FTA and non-FTA partners significantly.

