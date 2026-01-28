Longest Elevated Highway Set for Completion in Bihar by 2027

Left Menu

The 25-km Danapur-Bihta elevated road, part of the Patna-Buxar project, is now slated for completion by June 2027. It aims to be the longest elevated highway in India, providing a critical link to Bihar's western boundary. Construction is 45% complete, with rigorous technical audits ensuring structural integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Wednesday that the 25-kilometer Danapur-Bihta elevated road will be finished by June 2027. Initially, the 'longest elevated highway project in the country' was set for completion by September 2026.

NHAI project director Arvind Kumar revealed that 45% of the work is complete, with the remaining 55% expected to be done by mid-2027. The Rs 1,969-crore project is being constructed by infrastructure firm Ceigall, marking a significant undertaking within the broader Patna-Buxar project, a critical link to Bihar's western boundary.

Designed to handle high traffic volumes, the project includes four dedicated ramps to facilitate smooth traffic near Danapur railway station. Upon completion, the corridor will link IIT Bihta, NIT Bihta, and the upcoming Bihta airport. Rigorous technical audits by RITES and an internal audit firm ensure structural integrity remains a top priority.

