Air India Boosts Middle East Operations Amid Regional Tensions

Air India and Air India Express are gearing up to operate 48 flights between India and the Middle East on Monday, despite ongoing regional tensions. The flights will include scheduled trips to Jeddah and Muscat. The operation involves diverse routes departing from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Mangalore.

Air India's schedule features return services to Jeddah and Muscat, while Air India Express is expected to include 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat. The release also specifies flights being conducted from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and multiple services from Kochi.

While Air India boosts its Middle Eastern operations, low-cost carrier IndiGo has faced disruptions. Due to increased restrictions in Dubai's airspace, several of IndiGo's flights between March 15 and 17 have been affected, as regional airspace faces growing restrictions amid escalating conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)