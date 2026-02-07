Embassy REIT Shines with Record Growth and Strategic Expansions

Embassy REIT, India's first listed and largest office REIT in Asia, has reported impressive figures for Q3 FY2026. The company leased 1.1 million square feet across 22 deals, contributing to a total leasing of 4.6 million square feet so far this fiscal year.

The quarter saw a 17% year-on-year revenue increase and a 19% rise in net operating income, marking its highest ever. Notable expansions included an invitation to acquire Embassy Zenith, a prime office tower in Bengaluru, and plans to add a 116-Key Hotel at Embassy TechZone in Pune.

Embassy REIT also secured its unitholders' interests by declaring distributions of Rs. 613 crores for the quarter. The growth was underpinned by strong demand from global and domestic companies and disciplined financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)