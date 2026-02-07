Left Menu

Embassy REIT Shines with Record Growth and Strategic Expansions

Embassy REIT reported robust growth in Q3 FY2026, leasing 1.1 msf across 22 deals, and achieving a 17% YoY rise in revenue. Key highlights include an invitation to acquire Embassy Zenith, expansions in Bengaluru and Pune, and strong performance driven by global and domestic demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:34 IST
Embassy REIT Shines with Record Growth and Strategic Expansions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Embassy REIT, India's first listed and largest office REIT in Asia, has reported impressive figures for Q3 FY2026. The company leased 1.1 million square feet across 22 deals, contributing to a total leasing of 4.6 million square feet so far this fiscal year.

The quarter saw a 17% year-on-year revenue increase and a 19% rise in net operating income, marking its highest ever. Notable expansions included an invitation to acquire Embassy Zenith, a prime office tower in Bengaluru, and plans to add a 116-Key Hotel at Embassy TechZone in Pune.

Embassy REIT also secured its unitholders' interests by declaring distributions of Rs. 613 crores for the quarter. The growth was underpinned by strong demand from global and domestic companies and disciplined financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

 Global
2
Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

 India
3
Pakistan Strives for Vaccine Independence Amidst International Strife

Pakistan Strives for Vaccine Independence Amidst International Strife

 Pakistan
4
Historic Win: Women Leaders Take Charge in Malegaon Civic Body

Historic Win: Women Leaders Take Charge in Malegaon Civic Body

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026