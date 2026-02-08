Left Menu

Rajahmundry Airport's New Terminal Nears Completion

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced the imminent completion of the new terminal at Rajahmundry Airport. Designed with modern amenities, the terminal aims to enhance passenger comfort and boost both tourism and regional connectivity in anticipation of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu festival.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has announced that the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport, situated in East Godavari district, is on track for a swift completion. Developing at a rapid pace, the terminal is expected to offer enhanced amenities to improve passenger comfort.

During an official visit, Naidu conducted a detailed inspection of the terminal's construction, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India and the project's executing agency. The terminal, which embraces contemporary infrastructure, is anticipated to increase the airport's passenger-handling capacity significantly.

In light of the approaching Godavari Pushkaralu festival, the terminal is designed to reflect the cultural legacy of Rajamahendravaram, further positioning the airport as a crucial transit hub for the Godavari region. This strategic upgrade is set to stimulate tourism and regional economic growth, with additional flight services expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

