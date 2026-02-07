Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision Claims Two Lives in Sultanpur
Two men, Amit Kumar and his nephew Raghuveer, died in a head-on collision while riding their motorcycle on the Purvanchal Expressway link road. The driver of the car fled the scene, and an investigation is underway. The victims were returning home when the accident occurred.
In a tragic incident on Saturday, two men lost their lives in a head-on collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur area. The accident took place near the Kaliganj underpass on the Purvanchal Expressway link road, authorities reported.
Jaisinghpur Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi identified the deceased as 22-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Devparapar, and his 20-year-old nephew Raghuveer from the Gosainganj area. Both victims, who worked as laborers, were returning home to Dostpur when the collision occurred. The impact of the crash left them severely injured, resulting in their immediate deaths upon arrival at Birsinghpur Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene, and law enforcement is actively seeking the car based on its registration number. "We have sent the bodies for post-mortem, taken the motorcycle into custody, and are registering an FIR," stated Circle Officer Chaturvedi as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
