India 2030 Leadership Conclave: Shaping Future Narratives through Influential Dialogues
The India 2030 Leadership Conclave's 9th Annual Edition will occur on April 6, 2026, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. The event gathers influential figures across various sectors to discuss India's growth narrative. This edition will feature discussions on future enterprise, brand endurance, and honor key contributors to India's progress.
The India 2030 Leadership Conclave is set for its 9th edition on April 6, 2026, in Mumbai, serving as a pivotal platform for discourse on India's growth trajectory. Renowned for attracting high-profile voices from business, policy, and entertainment, the event focuses on India's long-term strategic milestones.
This year's agenda includes themes such as 'India's Trillion-Dollar Leap' and 'Building Brands That Endure,' aiming to strategize across infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. The conclave will also present the India 2030 Business & Brand Excellence Awards, celebrating those who have significantly contributed to the nation's advancement.
Additionally, 'India 2030: The Power Chair' series will debut, providing year-round, deep-dive insights into leadership dynamics. With participation from over 400 organizations, this conclave cements its status as an essential assembly of top-tier stakeholders shaping India's future narrative.
