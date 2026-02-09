India 2030 Leadership Conclave: Shaping Future Narratives through Influential Dialogues

The India 2030 Leadership Conclave is set for its 9th edition on April 6, 2026, in Mumbai, serving as a pivotal platform for discourse on India's growth trajectory. Renowned for attracting high-profile voices from business, policy, and entertainment, the event focuses on India's long-term strategic milestones.

This year's agenda includes themes such as 'India's Trillion-Dollar Leap' and 'Building Brands That Endure,' aiming to strategize across infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. The conclave will also present the India 2030 Business & Brand Excellence Awards, celebrating those who have significantly contributed to the nation's advancement.

Additionally, 'India 2030: The Power Chair' series will debut, providing year-round, deep-dive insights into leadership dynamics. With participation from over 400 organizations, this conclave cements its status as an essential assembly of top-tier stakeholders shaping India's future narrative.