Left Menu

GlaxoSmithKline's Profit Surge: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Resilience

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals achieved a 29% increase in its consolidated profit during the third quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 296 crore. Revenue also rose to Rs 1,041 crore. The company's success comes despite challenging macroeconomic conditions and internal supply issues, alongside unaffected implementation of new Labour Codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:22 IST
GlaxoSmithKline's Profit Surge: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced a remarkable 29% surge in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 296 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This is a significant leap from the Rs 230 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company also reported a rise in revenue from operations, hitting Rs 1,041 crore compared to Rs 949 crore for the previous year's quarter, the drugmaker stated in a regulatory filing. This robust performance highlights the firm's ability to thrive amid a challenging macroeconomic environment while overcoming internal supply hurdles.

Interestingly, GlaxoSmithKline indicated that the roll-out of new Labour Codes had no substantial impact on its operations. Meanwhile, the company's stock closed 1.01% higher on the BSE, reaching Rs 2,511 per share.

TRENDING

1
Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

 India
2
Resignation Shakes Starmer's Communications Team

Resignation Shakes Starmer's Communications Team

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

 Iraq
4
IAF Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience at LogiMAT India 2026

IAF Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience at LogiMAT India 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026