GlaxoSmithKline's Profit Surge: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Resilience
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals achieved a 29% increase in its consolidated profit during the third quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 296 crore. Revenue also rose to Rs 1,041 crore. The company's success comes despite challenging macroeconomic conditions and internal supply issues, alongside unaffected implementation of new Labour Codes.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced a remarkable 29% surge in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 296 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This is a significant leap from the Rs 230 crore recorded in the same period last year.
The company also reported a rise in revenue from operations, hitting Rs 1,041 crore compared to Rs 949 crore for the previous year's quarter, the drugmaker stated in a regulatory filing. This robust performance highlights the firm's ability to thrive amid a challenging macroeconomic environment while overcoming internal supply hurdles.
Interestingly, GlaxoSmithKline indicated that the roll-out of new Labour Codes had no substantial impact on its operations. Meanwhile, the company's stock closed 1.01% higher on the BSE, reaching Rs 2,511 per share.
