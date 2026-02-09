GlaxoSmithKline's Profit Surge: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Resilience

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced a remarkable 29% surge in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 296 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This is a significant leap from the Rs 230 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company also reported a rise in revenue from operations, hitting Rs 1,041 crore compared to Rs 949 crore for the previous year's quarter, the drugmaker stated in a regulatory filing. This robust performance highlights the firm's ability to thrive amid a challenging macroeconomic environment while overcoming internal supply hurdles.

Interestingly, GlaxoSmithKline indicated that the roll-out of new Labour Codes had no substantial impact on its operations. Meanwhile, the company's stock closed 1.01% higher on the BSE, reaching Rs 2,511 per share.