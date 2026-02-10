Crisis in the West Bank: Palestinian Workers Struggle Amid Permit Revocations

The loss of work permits for West Bank residents like Hanadi Abu Zant signals a growing economic crisis. With limited means to earn a wage, many Palestinians are forced into debt, sell belongings, or risk dangerous crossings into Israel.

Since the revocation of some 100,000 permits following Hamas' 2023 attack, unemployment has risen dramatically, leaving Palestinians grappling with economic hardships. Many households are struggling to meet basic needs like food and housing.

The dramatic cuts have affected both individual lives and the larger economic landscape, highlighting a desperate need for solutions to address unemployment and restore permit access while ensuring regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)