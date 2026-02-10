Left Menu

Crisis in the West Bank: Palestinian Workers Struggle Amid Permit Revocations

Hanadi Abu Zant and thousands of Palestinians face an economic crisis in the West Bank after losing work permits in Israel. As living conditions worsen, options dwindle. The restrictions impact the region's economy, with unemployment rising and many resorting to black-market permits or risky crossings for work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tulkarem | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:13 IST
Crisis in the West Bank: Palestinian Workers Struggle Amid Permit Revocations

The loss of work permits for West Bank residents like Hanadi Abu Zant signals a growing economic crisis. With limited means to earn a wage, many Palestinians are forced into debt, sell belongings, or risk dangerous crossings into Israel.

Since the revocation of some 100,000 permits following Hamas' 2023 attack, unemployment has risen dramatically, leaving Palestinians grappling with economic hardships. Many households are struggling to meet basic needs like food and housing.

The dramatic cuts have affected both individual lives and the larger economic landscape, highlighting a desperate need for solutions to address unemployment and restore permit access while ensuring regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution Anniversary

Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution A...

 Iran
2
High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

 India
3
India-EU Trade Pact Boosts Organic Exports at Biofach Germany

India-EU Trade Pact Boosts Organic Exports at Biofach Germany

 Germany
4
Ceigall India's Stock Soars on Landmark Solar Project Win

Ceigall India's Stock Soars on Landmark Solar Project Win

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026