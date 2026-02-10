Crisis in the West Bank: Palestinian Workers Struggle Amid Permit Revocations
Hanadi Abu Zant and thousands of Palestinians face an economic crisis in the West Bank after losing work permits in Israel. As living conditions worsen, options dwindle. The restrictions impact the region's economy, with unemployment rising and many resorting to black-market permits or risky crossings for work.
The loss of work permits for West Bank residents like Hanadi Abu Zant signals a growing economic crisis. With limited means to earn a wage, many Palestinians are forced into debt, sell belongings, or risk dangerous crossings into Israel.
Since the revocation of some 100,000 permits following Hamas' 2023 attack, unemployment has risen dramatically, leaving Palestinians grappling with economic hardships. Many households are struggling to meet basic needs like food and housing.
The dramatic cuts have affected both individual lives and the larger economic landscape, highlighting a desperate need for solutions to address unemployment and restore permit access while ensuring regional security.
