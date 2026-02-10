Left Menu

UAE's Historic High Score in T20 World Cup: A Gutsy Stand

UAE's Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem set a solid platform with a 107-run partnership, achieving their highest World Cup score. Despite New Zealand's efforts to limit the scoring, UAE scored 173 for six, thanks to Waseem's 66 not out and strategic gameplay in the powerplay.

Updated: 10-02-2026 16:55 IST
  India

A spectacular 107-run partnership between Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem brought the UAE their highest total in T20 World Cup history, despite New Zealand's attempts to control the scoring.

Waseem, hitting 66 not out, led the charge alongside Sharafu's 55, with strategic boundaries during the powerplay propelling their score to 173 for six.

Although New Zealand curbed scoring after Sharafu's dismissal, UAE capitalized on Glenn Phillips' 18th over, securing 27 runs, underscoring their tenacity in the concluding five overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

