UAE's Historic High Score in T20 World Cup: A Gutsy Stand

A spectacular 107-run partnership between Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem brought the UAE their highest total in T20 World Cup history, despite New Zealand's attempts to control the scoring.

Waseem, hitting 66 not out, led the charge alongside Sharafu's 55, with strategic boundaries during the powerplay propelling their score to 173 for six.

Although New Zealand curbed scoring after Sharafu's dismissal, UAE capitalized on Glenn Phillips' 18th over, securing 27 runs, underscoring their tenacity in the concluding five overs.

