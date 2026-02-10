Retail Reality Check: Consumer Weakness Signals Economic Shift

In December, U.S. retail sales stagnated, reflecting the financial strain on households facing high costs, particularly for motor vehicles and other large purchases. These figures, coupled with revised lower sales for October, disrupt expectations of consumer-driven economic growth as the new year begins.

Financial analysts, including Thomas Ryan of Capital Economics, voiced concerns over faltering consumer strength despite forecasts for a boost from anticipated stimulus checks. The steady November retail performance had led some economists to expect a 0.4% rise for December.

While certain sectors like building materials saw slight increases, a spectrum of retail categories including clothing and electronics experienced declines. The current economic landscape, marked by weak wage growth and high tariffs, casts uncertainty over future consumer spending patterns and growth trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)