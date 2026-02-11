Left Menu

US Steers Venezuela's Oil Renaissance

The US is stepping up efforts to revitalize Venezuela's oil sector as Energy Secretary Chris Wright visits for assessments. Following new laws allowing private investment, the US aims to reassure foreign oil investors wary of Venezuela's past policies by facilitating foreign involvement and investor protections.

  Venezuela

The United States has intensified its involvement in revitalizing Venezuela's struggling oil industry, underscoring its efforts with a visit from Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Wright's visit on Wednesday marks a strategic move to better understand the South American nation's pivotal sector.

This initiative aligns with the recent shifts in Venezuela's oil laws, which now favor private investment, overthrowing the long-standing state-run model. The new legal framework follows efforts by acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who emerged after a controversial US military intervention unseated Nicolás Maduro.

The revamped legislation, aimed at enticing hesitant foreign investors, grants private oil firms unprecedented control over production and sales, alongside an independent arbitration system. This is seen as vital to attracting US oil companies by ensuring protections against future expropriation and instilling confidence in potential investors.

