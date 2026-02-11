Left Menu

Odisha Pioneers India's First AI Hub, Creating 5,000 Jobs

India's first AI hub in Odisha signals economic change, creating 5,000 jobs. Spearheaded by Sarvam AI with a Rs 20,000 crore investment, this project transitions Odisha from mining to technology, supported by progressive policies. A fintech policy is also underway, boosting the state's high-tech job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:14 IST
Vishal Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy & IT), Government of Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, Odisha is set to host India's first sovereign AI hub, ushering in a shift in the state's economic landscape. As disclosed by Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary (Energy & IT), Vishal Kumar Dev, the facility is poised to create 5,000 highly skilled direct and indirect jobs. This development positions Odisha as a formidable player in the global technology arena.

Led by Sarvam AI, a pioneering Indian startup, the initiative involves a substantial investment of approximately Rs 20,000 crore (USD 2.3 billion). The hub is envisioned as a cornerstone for digital transformation, signaling a move from the state's traditional focus on mining and metals to a robust, technology-centric future. Odisha's proactive policy-making, being the first state to draft an AI policy, further enhances its attractiveness to investors.

Odisha's strategy includes significant revisions to its semiconductor and IT policies, drawing increased demand from global companies. The state has already seen applications for nearly 4.5 lakh square feet of new IT park space. Alongside the AI hub, a new fintech policy is underway, complementing efforts to boost high-tech employment and economic diversification in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

