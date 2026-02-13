Left Menu

EID Parry's Sweet Success: Profit Soars in Latest Quarter

EID Parry (India) Limited reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 437 crore for Q3 of fiscal 2025-26, marking an increase from Rs 415.57 crore the previous year. The company's total income rose significantly for the nine-month period ending December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:09 IST
Sugar manufacturing giant EID Parry (India) Limited has reported a notable increase in profits for the October-December quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. The company declared a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 437 crore, a rise from Rs 415.57 crore year-over-year.

The Murugappa Group-owned enterprise saw consolidated total income during the quarter climb to Rs 10,375.11 crore, up from Rs 8,837.52 crore in the same period the prior year. This growth reflects the company's strong market presence and operational efficiency.

For the extended period from April to December 2025, EID Parry's profit after tax surged to Rs 1,667.62 crore, compared to Rs 1,233.10 crore in the previous year. Total income for this period also witnessed an upward trend, reaching Rs 30,964.22 crore.

