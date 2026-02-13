Left Menu

KLA Corporation Invests Big in Chennai R&D Hub

KLA Corporation, a leading tech firm in semiconductor manufacturing, plans to invest Rs 3,600 crore in setting up a global research and development hub in Chennai. The move is expected to create 4,000 high-skilled jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu's semiconductor ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:41 IST
  • India

KLA Corporation, a prominent US-based global technology leader, has announced a significant investment of Rs 3,600 crore to establish a research and development hub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made by the State Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, who highlighted the creation of 4,000 high-skilled jobs through this initiative.

In a ceremony featuring Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, KLA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state-supported investment promotion agency, Guidance. The 12-acre campus in Chennai will serve as KLA's Global Research and Development and Innovation Hub, focusing on advancements in high-performance computing and AI-driven semiconductor innovation.

The investment underscores KLA's confidence in Tamil Nadu's governance and talent pool, with the planned facility being the company's largest R&D site outside its global headquarters. This strategic move aligns with KLA's pursuit of innovation in the electronics industry, which is supported by its advanced process control and solutions for integrated circuits and other complex technologies.

