Left Menu

Leadership Shift at DP World Amidst Epstein Document Revelations

Dubai has appointed a new chairman for DP World, a major logistics company, following the appearance of outgoing chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in Jeffrey Epstein documents. Essa Kazim will be the new chairman, and Yuvraj Narayan the group CEO. The move follows Canada's and UK's financial groups pausing ventures with DP World.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:35 IST
Leadership Shift at DP World Amidst Epstein Document Revelations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Dubai appointed a new chairman for DP World, the global logistics giant, in the wake of its former head Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The government's Dubai Media Office announced Essa Kazim as the new chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as the new group CEO, roles previously held by Sulayem.

This change comes as financial groups in Canada and the UK halt future projects with DP World after emails revealed a longstanding friendship between Sulayem and Epstein, raising concerns but not directly implicating Sulayem in any wrongdoing.

TRENDING

1
I want Seva Teerth to be a role model for citizen-centric governance: PM Modi.

I want Seva Teerth to be a role model for citizen-centric governance: PM Mod...

 India
2
Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections: Berri's Firm Stand Amid Calls for Delay

Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections: Berri's Firm Stand Amid Calls for Delay

 Lebanon
3
Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote its fate: PM Modi.

Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote it...

 India
4
Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026