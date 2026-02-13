Leadership Shift at DP World Amidst Epstein Document Revelations

Dubai appointed a new chairman for DP World, the global logistics giant, in the wake of its former head Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The government's Dubai Media Office announced Essa Kazim as the new chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as the new group CEO, roles previously held by Sulayem.

This change comes as financial groups in Canada and the UK halt future projects with DP World after emails revealed a longstanding friendship between Sulayem and Epstein, raising concerns but not directly implicating Sulayem in any wrongdoing.