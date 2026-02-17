Left Menu

India and France Forge Special Global Strategic Partnership

India and France have elevated their relationship to a 'special global strategic partnership', enhancing cooperation in defense, trade, and critical minerals. This collaboration aims to boost global stability amid geopolitical challenges, marking a significant deepening of ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

On Tuesday, India and France officially elevated their relationship to a 'special global strategic partnership', with a focus on expanding cooperation in key areas such as defense, trade, and critical minerals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized their bilateral ties as a stabilizing force in a geopolitically turbulent world.

The leaders met in Mumbai and virtually inaugurated an Airbus H125 helicopter assembly line in Karnataka, a project poised to enhance India's aerospace capabilities. A total of 21 agreements were signed, covering areas from defense and renewable energy to critical minerals and health. Notable pacts include defense cooperation and a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd and France's Safran to manufacture Hammer missiles in India.

Modi highlighted the unique nature of the India-France partnership, which is now being cemented with unprecedented depth and energy. Highlighting shared commitments to democratic values and a multipolar world, both countries aim to support global peace efforts across regions like Ukraine and West Asia. The signing of the India-EU free trade deal is expected to further propel India-France relations.

