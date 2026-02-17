Punjab Trade Commission: Simplifying Business for Growth

The Punjab government, under the leadership of AAP, announced the establishment of the Punjab Trade Commission on Tuesday, a strategic move aimed at easing business processes for the trading community. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to enhancing accessibility and accountability for key economic contributors in the state.

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted the commission's primary goal: to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles faced by traders and entrepreneurs. The focus is to streamline approvals and departmental clearances, allowing small traders and shopkeepers to operate without the hassle of navigating multiple offices for minor issues.

By providing a structured grievance redressal system, the commission aims to conserve time and resources for traders. Review meetings in key districts ensured effective planning and coordination. This approach not only safeguards business growth but also reinforces principles of public service, transparency, and efficient governance.

