Left Menu

Punjab Trade Commission: Simplifying Business for Growth

The AAP-led Punjab government has inaugurated the Punjab Trade Commission to ease business processes for small traders. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the commission’s role in streamlining approvals and clearances efficiently, marking a commitment to accountable governance and economic support for local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:59 IST
Punjab Trade Commission: Simplifying Business for Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government, under the leadership of AAP, announced the establishment of the Punjab Trade Commission on Tuesday, a strategic move aimed at easing business processes for the trading community. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to enhancing accessibility and accountability for key economic contributors in the state.

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted the commission's primary goal: to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles faced by traders and entrepreneurs. The focus is to streamline approvals and departmental clearances, allowing small traders and shopkeepers to operate without the hassle of navigating multiple offices for minor issues.

By providing a structured grievance redressal system, the commission aims to conserve time and resources for traders. Review meetings in key districts ensured effective planning and coordination. This approach not only safeguards business growth but also reinforces principles of public service, transparency, and efficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

 Global
2
Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

 India
3
Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

 Egypt
4
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026