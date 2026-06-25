Iran and India's Energy Partnership Revival

Iran And India Discussed Strengthening Energy Cooperation And Trade During A Meeting Between Their Oil Ministers On The Sidelines Of A Brics Energy Ministers Gathering In India

In a recent development, Iran and India held talks to bolster energy cooperation and trade at a meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS energy ministers’ gathering in India, according to Shana, the Iranian oil ministry's news outlet.

This meeting follows a significant interim agreement between Iran and the United States, leading Washington to issue a temporary license for exporting Iranian energy products.

Historically, India has played a crucial role as a buyer of Iranian crude, although imports were halted in 2019 due to U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.