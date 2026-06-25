West Bengal's Debt Dilemma: Navigating Fiscal Fractures and Investment Shifts

A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) reveals that West Bengal's fiscal landscape remains challenged despite receiving a substantial share of grants and tax devolution from the Central Government. The report underscores the escalating debt accumulation impacting the state's economic health over the years.

SBI attributes the enduring fiscal strain to factors including increasing unconditional cash transfers, rising off-balance sheet borrowings, and heightened committed expenditures. The report also highlights significant leakages due to intermediary siphoning. The state's revenue deficit has notably widened since FY20, following the 2020 FRBM Act's removal of revenue deficit targets.

Amidst this fiscal backdrop, West Bengal's FY27 Budget, unveiled on June 22, 2026, signals a strategic pivot towards investment-led growth and fiscal consolidation. The budget outlines a net allocation of Rs 4.38 lakh crore, with a notable reduction in the revenue deficit to approximately Rs 21,948 crore, down from Rs 39,727 crore in FY25. The budget shifts focus from mere consumption to bolstering household welfare, human capital, and infrastructure.

The report further highlights that historically, during the CPI(M) regime, the state's nominal GSDP witnessed a 65.6-fold increase, whereas the TMC era saw a 3.8-fold rise, lagging behind the national average. It also points to the state's untapped non-tax revenue potential, largely impeded by legal disputes, and notes the impending financial risks due to the phased-out coal mining initiatives amidst a global green transition.

The report concludes that West Bengal's high budget allocation towards committed expenditures restricts investment in developmental priorities. The over-reliance on coal for non-tax revenues poses fiscal sustainability challenges in the context of ecological transitions.