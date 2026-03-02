UK Mobilizes Support for Gulf Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions

In response to mounting tensions in the Gulf region, UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper has stated that the government is evaluating all options, including potential evacuations, to assist British citizens residing there.

There are about 300,000 British nationals in Gulf nations, and 102,000 have registered with the UK government since the onset of recent hostilities. While discussing the possibility of evacuation, Cooper noted that officials are establishing necessary support systems.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of adhering to local guidance and confirmed that rapid deployment teams have been dispatched to cooperate with the travel sector. Air travel remains significantly disrupted following military actions which affected major airports.

