Middle East Tensions Rattle Airline Stocks and Travel Sector

Airline and travel-related stocks plummeted due to escalating Middle East tensions. InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet shares significantly declined, with global oil prices surging. The crisis disrupted flight operations, leading to booking cancellations. The equity market faced a notable drop, with airlines working to minimize passenger inconvenience. Aviation stocks saw profit-taking amid ATF price fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Airline stocks and travel-related companies faced a significant downturn on Monday due to rising Middle East tensions. InterGlobe Aviation's shares fell 6.25%, while SpiceJet's dropped 5.72%. The disruptions also heavily impacted companies such as Yatra Online, Easy Trip Planners, and Thomas Cook.

The equity markets reflected this turmoil, with the BSE Sensex crashing 2,743.46 points or 3.37% in early trading. Despite a slight recovery, it ended the day down 1,048.34 points or 1.29%. The NSE Nifty mirrored this decline, closing 1.24% lower after a tumultuous trading session.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, surged 7.75% due to the conflicts involving Israel, the US, and Iran, resulting in airspace closures across the Middle East. This led to a wave of booking cancellations and rescheduling requests, particularly affecting routes connecting India with Europe. The aviation sector also saw profit-taking amid concerns over increased ATF prices.

