Middle East Conflict Disrupts India's Electronics Export Pathway

The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East is anticipated to significantly impact India's export of electronics, leading to an increase in production costs, according to industry associations this Monday. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), whose notable members include Apple, Vivo, and Oppo, highlighted the crucial integration of India's electronics exports with global supply chains that primarily depend on air freight.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo pointed out that any disruption in airspace or trade corridors in the Middle East would pose logistical challenges and potential delays. Nonetheless, Mohindroo expressed confidence in India's expanding role in global electronics manufacturing and its increasing presence in the Middle East, which provides structural resilience against prolonged disruptions.

Furthermore, Elcina, the Electronics Components Industry Association, emphasized that the Middle East serves as a major export destination for Indian electronics, including smartphones and consumer electronics. The multifaceted relations between India and Middle Eastern countries are likely to withstand the geopolitical tensions, although there could be short-term economic repercussions such as fluctuating crude oil prices and a declining Indian Rupee value.

(With inputs from agencies.)