India Eyes Future-Ready Digital Leadership at MWC 2026

Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has taken a leading role at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, bringing together CEOs from India and around the globe to discuss connectivity and innovation. The event runs from March 2 to 5.

Scindia is set to inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion, reveal the IMC 2026 Curtain Raiser, and address the GSMA Ministerial Program on 'Breaking the Cost Barrier'. The Minister is also scheduled for high-level engagements with telecom industry stakeholders, furthering international partnerships.

Key highlights include Scindia's congratulations to Sunil Bharti Mittal for receiving GSMA's Lifetime Achievement Award, his role in the 'Built for What's Next' session, and the launch of Tejas Networks' T31600-D3 Hyper-scalable DCI Platform. These developments showcase India's ascent as a digital leader globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)