Braving the Skies: Indian Passengers' Chaotic Return from UAE

Indian passengers stranded in the UAE landed safely in Bengaluru following a tense period due to missile threats in Abu Dhabi. Expressing relief, they praised the efforts of Etihad Airways and the governments of India and UAE for ensuring their safety, arranging accommodation, and facilitating their return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst a period fraught with anxiety, Indian passengers have safely returned to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after being stranded in the UAE. The tense situation unfolded with unexpected missile threats around Abu Dhabi, causing sudden flight cancellations and necessitating prompt intervention from authorities.

Recounting their harrowing experiences, travelers expressed immense relief and gratitude towards Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi government, and the Indian government for ensuring their safety during the crisis. Saurabh Shetty, a professional based in Abu Dhabi, detailed the panic induced by missile alarms and praised the swift response of the authorities.

Other passengers also highlighted the exceptional arrangements made for their stay and eventual flight resumption. Despite the reopening of partial airspace, the memory of the tense atmosphere lingered, underscoring the need for vigilance and gratitude towards the coordinated efforts that averted potential disaster.

