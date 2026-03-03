Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Iran-US Tensions
Global stock markets faced significant declines amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and other major indices fell sharply, while crude oil prices soared, driven by attacks on key oil targets. These developments have intensified concerns about the economic impact.
Global financial markets experienced substantial turbulence as tensions between the United States and Iran intensified. Wall Street saw significant declines, with the S&P 500 falling 1.6% and other major indices following suit.
Crude oil prices surged over 8% after Iran targeted the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia. The incident widened the scope of targeted areas critical to global oil and natural gas supplies, exacerbating fears of long-term economic damage.
Investors are increasingly concerned about the repercussions, as the ripple effects from these geopolitical tensions spread across Europe and Asia, leading to a broad financial sell-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
