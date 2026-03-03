Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Iran-US Tensions

Global financial markets experienced substantial turbulence as tensions between the United States and Iran intensified. Wall Street saw significant declines, with the S&P 500 falling 1.6% and other major indices following suit.

Crude oil prices surged over 8% after Iran targeted the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia. The incident widened the scope of targeted areas critical to global oil and natural gas supplies, exacerbating fears of long-term economic damage.

Investors are increasingly concerned about the repercussions, as the ripple effects from these geopolitical tensions spread across Europe and Asia, leading to a broad financial sell-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)