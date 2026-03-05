Left Menu

'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa': SBI General Insurance's New Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi

SBI General Insurance has introduced a campaign titled 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa' with Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador. The initiative focuses on the importance of health protection, emphasizing the brand's commitment to trust and transparency. The campaign highlights everyday care and the value of health insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:08 IST
SBI General Insurance has launched a compelling new campaign titled 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa', featuring notable actor Pankaj Tripathi as its brand ambassador. The initiative aims to emphasize the importance of health protection built on everyday care, in alignment with the company's guiding principles of trust and transparency.

On 5th March 2026, in Mumbai, the company unveiled this integrated brand campaign, highlighting the need for a trusted partner in safeguarding families through comprehensive health insurance. The campaign's narrative casts Pankaj Tripathi as a quiet pillar of strength within his family, mirroring the insurance company's role as a constant source of protection.

In an era of rising medical costs and growing health awareness, this initiative, conceptualized by TBWA Lintas, seeks to amplify nationwide awareness about essential health insurance. The campaign, leveraging various media platforms, is designed to strengthen SBI General Insurance's position as a reliable partner in financial protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

