Railway Catering Adapts Amid Potential LPG Shortage

In anticipation of a potential LPG shortage, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued directives for its western zone catering units to adopt microwave and induction cooking methods. This precautionary measure seeks to ensure uninterrupted catering services for passengers.

IRCTC's communication, dated March 10, recommends that food operators at railway stations, including food plazas, refreshment rooms, and 'Jan Ahaars,' transition to alternative cooking methods. The move stems from concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which could impact LPG cylinder supplies.

The advice also includes maintaining a robust stock of ready-to-eat food items alongside traditional packaged and cooked meals to meet passenger demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)