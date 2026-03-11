Left Menu

Railway Catering Adapts Amid Potential LPG Shortage

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has advised catering units in its western zone to switch to microwave and induction cooking methods due to a potential LPG shortage. This change aims to ensure seamless food services amidst supply concerns linked to the West Asia conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:16 IST
Railway Catering Adapts Amid Potential LPG Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of a potential LPG shortage, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued directives for its western zone catering units to adopt microwave and induction cooking methods. This precautionary measure seeks to ensure uninterrupted catering services for passengers.

IRCTC's communication, dated March 10, recommends that food operators at railway stations, including food plazas, refreshment rooms, and 'Jan Ahaars,' transition to alternative cooking methods. The move stems from concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which could impact LPG cylinder supplies.

The advice also includes maintaining a robust stock of ready-to-eat food items alongside traditional packaged and cooked meals to meet passenger demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026