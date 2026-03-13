Turkish Ship Navigates Tensions at Strait of Hormuz

Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz eased slightly as the Turkish-owned ship Rozana successfully navigated the passage after receiving clearance from Iranian authorities. This development comes amidst heightened alert due to ongoing U.S.-Israeli hostilities affecting the region, leading to significant disruptions in maritime traffic.

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed that among fifteen Turkish-owned vessels stationed near Iran, Rozana managed to secure passage rights, while the remaining vessels await further instructions. He emphasized continuous diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety of ships and their crew.

Besides maritime concerns, Turkish Airlines and other carriers have significantly reduced their flight schedules across the Middle East, reflecting the region's instability. The adjustments in air travel and diverted flights emphasize the broader impact of the conflict on international connectivity and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)