Pound Under Pressure: Economic Uncertainty and Global Tensions Weigh Heavy

The British pound is on track for its fourth consecutive loss against the dollar, following concerning UK economic data and escalating tensions in the Middle East. The economic stagnation reported for January, coupled with persistent high inflation expectations, has influenced investor migration towards the dollar.

Economists highlight the importance of demand growth rates before the onset of the conflict involving Iran, which is seen as a key factor for the Bank of England in addressing the energy price shock. The pound fell 0.51% against the dollar, while experts from Berenberg predict an 8-1 vote by the Monetary Policy Committee for holding rates next week.

With swap markets predicting a potential rate hike by 2026, experts argue this may be excessive given the UK's weak domestic demand and fragile jobs market. Meanwhile, anticipation builds around the European Central Bank's potential rate increase as the UK's bond yields reflect a more hawkish Bank of England.

