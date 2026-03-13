Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

The commerce ministry has clarified that India and the US are actively working towards a beneficial trade agreement, refuting media claims of stalled negotiations. The statement comes after the US initiated trade investigations and imposed new tariffs. Both countries seek to enhance bilateral trade relations despite these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are continuing efforts to secure a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to the commerce ministry, dismissing rumors of stalled discussions.

The ministry's statement arrives in light of recent Section 301 investigations launched by the United States Trade Representative, scrutinizing the trade policies of several nations, including India.

The discourse is intensified by President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10 percent tariff on all countries for 150 days, following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated previous extensive tariff measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

