India-US Trade Talks: Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

India and the United States are continuing efforts to secure a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to the commerce ministry, dismissing rumors of stalled discussions.

The ministry's statement arrives in light of recent Section 301 investigations launched by the United States Trade Representative, scrutinizing the trade policies of several nations, including India.

The discourse is intensified by President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10 percent tariff on all countries for 150 days, following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated previous extensive tariff measures.

