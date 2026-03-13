Left Menu

FSSAI Streamlines Registration: Perpetual Licenses and Revamped Thresholds

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced perpetual validity for its licenses and registration certificates, eliminating the need for renewals. The reforms, approved by the health ministry, aim to enhance the ease of doing business and reduce compliance burdens for food business operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:39 IST
FSSAI Streamlines Registration: Perpetual Licenses and Revamped Thresholds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced that its licenses and registration certificates will now be valid indefinitely, removing the need for periodic renewals. This significant reform is part of the authority's initiative to ease business operations and uphold food safety standards in India.

The FSSAI, under the nodal health ministry's direction, has implemented several reforms, such as increasing the turnover threshold for registration from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore. Simple compliance and reduced paperwork are expected to benefit food business operators, especially micro and small enterprises, enhancing the efficiency of their operations.

Street food vendors will also gain under the new framework, as they will be considered registered with FSSAI when registered with municipal bodies. This change decreases compliance burdens immensely. The FSSAI highlights that these measures are pivotal in reinforcing government commitment to safe food while fostering a business-friendly regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026