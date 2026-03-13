FSSAI Streamlines Registration: Perpetual Licenses and Revamped Thresholds
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced perpetual validity for its licenses and registration certificates, eliminating the need for renewals. The reforms, approved by the health ministry, aim to enhance the ease of doing business and reduce compliance burdens for food business operators.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced that its licenses and registration certificates will now be valid indefinitely, removing the need for periodic renewals. This significant reform is part of the authority's initiative to ease business operations and uphold food safety standards in India.
The FSSAI, under the nodal health ministry's direction, has implemented several reforms, such as increasing the turnover threshold for registration from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore. Simple compliance and reduced paperwork are expected to benefit food business operators, especially micro and small enterprises, enhancing the efficiency of their operations.
Street food vendors will also gain under the new framework, as they will be considered registered with FSSAI when registered with municipal bodies. This change decreases compliance burdens immensely. The FSSAI highlights that these measures are pivotal in reinforcing government commitment to safe food while fostering a business-friendly regulatory environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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