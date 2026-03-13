Textile Ministry's Strategic Consultations: Paving the Path to a Global Textile Hub
The Textile Ministry held a consultation meeting with Western Zone states to discuss initiatives from the 2026-27 Budget aimed at enhancing India's textile ecosystem. Chaired by Secretary Neelam Shami Rao, the meeting emphasized cooperative federalism and stakeholder engagement to foster sustainable growth and employment in the textile sector.
- Country:
- India
The Textile Ministry convened a strategic consultation on Friday in Mumbai with states from the Western Zone to dissect and deliberate on the significant announcements pertaining to the textile sector in the forthcoming Budget 2026-27.
Led by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles, the meeting focused on vital initiatives such as skilling programs, capacity building, fibre development, sustainability, cluster expansion, and infrastructure enhancement. Traditional sectors like handloom and handicrafts also took center stage.
Emphasizing cooperative federalism, the secretary underscored the importance of involving stakeholders to tailor effective schemes that meet the industry's needs. These initiatives are designed to boost competitiveness, ensure sustainable growth, generate employment, and elevate India to a global textile powerhouse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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