Electric Dreams Turned Nightmare: EV Scam Uncovered

In a shocking development, two individuals involved in the city's electric vehicle market have been apprehended for duping customers by falsely offering subsidized two-wheelers. The arrest followed complaints at local police stations, revealing this elaborate fraud scheme.

Hanumantha Bilkar and Rakesh, the accused, crafted a convincing narrative of a central government scheme that offered subsidized electric two-wheelers. However, the scheme was a complete fabrication, according to police reports.

These individuals allegedly secured loans in the buyers' names, diverting the funds to their own companies. They initially covered some EMI payments but soon defaulted, leaving unsuspecting customers and financial institutions to manage the fallout. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full scope of this deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)