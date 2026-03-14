Bikaji Foods: Expanding Culinary Horizons with Rs 40 Crore Investment

Bikaji Foods International has announced a significant investment of Rs 40 crore in its subsidiary, Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd (BFRL), as per a recent regulatory filing.

This fresh capital injection results in an additional subscription of 10,52,630 equity shares, ensuring Bikaji Foods retains complete ownership of BFRL.

The strategic investment is poised to facilitate BFRL's expansion into various food service sectors, including cafes, quick service restaurants, and food catering services, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)