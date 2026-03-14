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Jammu and Kashmir to House Rs 100 Crore Integrated Aqua Park

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced a significant Rs 100 crore Integrated Aqua Park Project in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aims to strengthen aquaculture infrastructure, boost cold-water fisheries, increase fish production, and create employment opportunities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:07 IST
Jammu and Kashmir to House Rs 100 Crore Integrated Aqua Park
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir region is set to receive a major boost in aquaculture infrastructure following the announcement of a Rs 100 crore Integrated Aqua Park Project in Anantnag. Unveiled by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh during the National Conference on Cold Water Fisheries, the project aims to enhance cold-water fisheries development.

Key beneficiaries will include cold-water fish farmers who are expected to see strengthened incomes with increased trout production and improved value addition. The project will also focus on developing a comprehensive value-chain approach, enabling efficient production, processing, and marketing of fish products with modern infrastructure support and stronger market linkages.

Alongside the Union Minister, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and State Minister S P Singh Baghel released the Model Guidelines for Reservoir Fisheries and Aquaculture Management. These guidelines aim to establish a scientific framework to support aquaculture governance, biodiversity conservation, and market development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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