Paradip: A Rising Economic Powerhouse in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has projected Paradip to become a major economic zone. Key projects like port expansion and industrial developments by Indian Oil and JSW were reviewed. The CM emphasized overcoming hurdles and engaging local youth in developments.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that Paradip is poised to become a major economic hub in India. This was discussed during a high-level meeting focused on large-scale industrialization in the coastal town.
The meeting delved into expansions of the Paradip Port, alongside the establishment of shipbuilding and repair facilities. Key industrial projects driven by Indian Oil and JSW were also central to the discussions, according to an official statement.
Chief Minister Majhi directed the district administration to address challenges swiftly and expedite industrial setups. He also highlighted the importance of engaging local youth in the process, ensuring they benefit from these developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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