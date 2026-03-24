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India U20 Football Team Gears Up for Intense SAFF Championship Battle

The Indian Under-20 men's football team is set to face off against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship. Placed in Group B, they will also contend with Bangladesh. The tournament sees India's squad gearing up under challenging weather conditions, with the semi-finals scheduled for April 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:42 IST
India U20 Football Team Gears Up for Intense SAFF Championship Battle
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The Indian Under-20 men's football team has arrived at the venue for the prestigious SAFF Championship, kicking off their campaign against fierce rivals Pakistan. Scheduled to face Bangladesh next, the team eagerly anticipates their face-off at the National Stadium.

Placed in Group B, the Blue Colts are set for a challenging series of matches that promise stiff competition. Head coach Mahesh Gawali emphasized the tournament's significance and the need for adaptability to coastal weather conditions, which will test every squad's mettle.

The tournament features two groups; Group A hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. The semi-finals are pinned for April 1, with high stakes leading to the awaited final on April 3. The Indian squad is composed of promising talents across positions, all aligned for a strong performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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