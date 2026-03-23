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Air Canada Express Faces Collision at LaGuardia: Chaos in Motion

A regional Air Canada Express jet collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport, resulting in injuries and airport closure. The CRJ-900 plane hit the vehicle at 24 mph. Four individuals were injured, including the pilot and copilot. Authorities are investigating the incident at the busy airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:54 IST
Air Canada Express Faces Collision at LaGuardia: Chaos in Motion

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at LaGuardia Airport, closing one of New York's major transportation hubs on Sunday night.

The CRJ-900 aircraft, arriving from Montreal, struck the vehicle at approximately 24 miles per hour, according to Flightradar24, leading to airport shutdowns and flight diversions, which the FAA corroborated would last until mid-Monday.

Photos of the incident reveal significant nose damage, while NBC News reports the injuries of four individuals, including Air Canada's pilot and copilot, and police officers manning a fire truck. Investigations are ongoing as emergency services manage disruptions.

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