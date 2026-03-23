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Legendary Sports Journalist S Thyagarajan Passes Away

Renowned Indian sports journalist S Thyagarajan passed away at 85. Known for his extensive coverage of hockey, Thyagarajan reported on six Olympics and nine Asian Games. He had a long stint at 'The Hindu' and contributed significantly to sports journalism through various international committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:36 IST
Legendary Sports Journalist S Thyagarajan Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

S Thyagarajan, a stalwart in Indian sports journalism, passed away at the age of 85 due to age-related ailments. His distinguished career was marked by comprehensive coverage of major sporting events, including six Olympics and nine Asian Games.

Thyagarajan's contributions to journalism began with 'The Indian Express' in 1961, but it was his tenure at 'The Hindu' from 1962 to 2013 that truly defined his legacy. His expertise in hockey reporting and active involvement in the International and Asian Hockey Federations solidified his status as a doyen in the field.

In recognition of his profound impact, Thyagarajan also served as president of both the Sports Journalist Federation of India and the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association, shaping the landscape of sports journalism in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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