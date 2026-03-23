Iran's Defence Council threatens to deploy naval mines across the 'entire Persian Gulf' if a land invasion happens, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:36 IST
Iran's Defence Council threatens to deploy naval mines across the 'entire Persian Gulf' if a land invasion happens, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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