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Tragic Accident in Chittoor: Family of Three Perishes

A devastating accident in Chittoor district claimed the lives of a family of three, including a toddler, as their car collided with a stationary bus. The incident occurred early Saturday morning as they traveled from Bengaluru. The bus was stationary on the highway for passenger alightment. Only the driver survived with injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:42 IST
Tragic Accident in Chittoor: Family of Three Perishes
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A tragic accident unfolded in Chittoor district on Saturday morning, claiming the lives of a family of three. The victims, including a three-year-old girl, died instantly after their car collided with a bus.

The accident occurred at 6:40 am in Palamakulapalle village when the car, booked via an app from Bengaluru, rammed into the rear of an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus, which had stopped for passengers to disembark.

Palamaner sub-divisional police officer D Prabhakar confirmed the deaths and noted that the driver survived but sustained a fracture. The bus belonged to the Palamaner depot and was stationary on the highway at the time of the crash.

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