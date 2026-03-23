Kenya Airways Sees Spike in Demand Amid Middle East Conflict
Kenya Airways reports a surge in demand for its flights due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, enhancing load factors to nearly 100%, especially from Europe, the U.S., and Asia. The airline is adjusting fuel supply strategies, seeking more sources from India amid heightened operational demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya Airways has experienced a significant jump in seat demand due to the conflict in the Middle East. Reports indicate that most of the increased bookings are originating from Europe, the U.S., and Asia.
George Kamal, acting CEO of Kenya Airways, highlighted the rise in the airline's load factor, which has moved from around 70% in January to almost full capacity. Kamal emphasized that the routes gaining the most were in Europe, the U.S., and Asia.
To manage this surge, Kenya Airways has secured about 56 days of jet fuel supply and is actively seeking additional supplies from India, according to Paul Njoroge, head of flight operations.