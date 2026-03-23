Kenya Airways Sees Spike in Demand Amid Middle East Conflict

Kenya Airways has experienced a significant jump in seat demand due to the conflict in the Middle East. Reports indicate that most of the increased bookings are originating from Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

George Kamal, acting CEO of Kenya Airways, highlighted the rise in the airline's load factor, which has moved from around 70% in January to almost full capacity. Kamal emphasized that the routes gaining the most were in Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

To manage this surge, Kenya Airways has secured about 56 days of jet fuel supply and is actively seeking additional supplies from India, according to Paul Njoroge, head of flight operations.