Left Menu

Kenya Airways Sees Spike in Demand Amid Middle East Conflict

Kenya Airways reports a surge in demand for its flights due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, enhancing load factors to nearly 100%, especially from Europe, the U.S., and Asia. The airline is adjusting fuel supply strategies, seeking more sources from India amid heightened operational demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST
Kenya Airways Sees Spike in Demand Amid Middle East Conflict
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya Airways has experienced a significant jump in seat demand due to the conflict in the Middle East. Reports indicate that most of the increased bookings are originating from Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

George Kamal, acting CEO of Kenya Airways, highlighted the rise in the airline's load factor, which has moved from around 70% in January to almost full capacity. Kamal emphasized that the routes gaining the most were in Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

To manage this surge, Kenya Airways has secured about 56 days of jet fuel supply and is actively seeking additional supplies from India, according to Paul Njoroge, head of flight operations.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026