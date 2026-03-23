Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Financial Initiatives Including DA Hike and Welfare Schemes

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has sanctioned a 3% increase in dearness allowance for its government employees and pensioners, a move set to impact approximately 10 lakh individuals, including nearly three lakh pensioners. The financial burden on the state is projected at Rs 2450 crore annually.

In a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, officials approved development initiatives amounting to Rs 6,940 crore, including infrastructure projects and social welfare programs. A micro irrigation project in Rewa district, valued at Rs 82.39 crore, aims to enhance agricultural prospects for around 950 farmers.

Additionally, the 'Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme 2026' is launched to train OBC youth for the armed forces, ensuring 35% of seats are reserved for women. The cabinet also addressed undernutrition and guest teacher honorariums, signaling a progressive approach towards comprehensive welfare and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)