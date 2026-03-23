UK Gilts Rebound: Market Surge Amid Trump's Iran Strategy
UK government bond prices soared after President Trump halted airstrikes on Iran, reversing recent declines amid inflation concerns. Yields on gilts posted notable falls as investors recalibrated expectations for inflation and BoE rate hikes. However, caution remains as geopolitical tensions persist.
On Monday, the British government bond market experienced a notable surge, reversing recent downward trends. This change followed U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to suspend airstrikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, instigating a dramatic about-face in investor sentiment towards a safer economic outlook.
Consequently, the yield on the benchmark 10-year gilt dropped significantly from a high of 5.118% earlier in the day to 4.895%, marking its most substantial decline in almost a year. Similarly, two-year gilt yields fell by 13 basis points to 4.45%, driven by reduced fears of prolonged disruption in oil and gas supplies.
Investor bets on interest rate hikes by the Bank of England were also readjusted, as financial markets began pricing in fewer rises than initially anticipated. With broader European sovereign markets reacting positively to the developments yet remaining cautious, the situation suggests that sustained economic stability hinges upon definitive geopolitical resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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