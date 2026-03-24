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Rise in EV Charging Station Thefts in Delhi

Delhi faces a surge in thefts targeting electric vehicle charging stations, resulting in significant financial losses. Recent incidents include the theft of charging guns worth lakhs. CCTV footage has identified suspected culprits, and investigations are ongoing to curb this rising trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:13 IST
Rise in EV Charging Station Thefts in Delhi
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The capital city is witnessing a disturbing trend as electric vehicle (EV) charging stations become targets for thieves. Authorities reported multiple incidents involving the theft of charging guns, with significant losses incurred.

The most recent theft was reported from the Tilak Marg area near Bhairon Mandir. Unidentified individuals allegedly cut and stole two CCS2 charging guns, causing damages estimated at Rs 1 lakh. A private firm lodged a complaint, prompting police to launch an investigation.

This incident is not isolated; similar thefts have been reported in Munirka, Bhogal, and near the IIT Gate, cumulatively resulting in losses amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh over the past four months. CCTV footage captures crucial clues of the suspects and their vehicle, supporting a deeper probe by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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