Rise in EV Charging Station Thefts in Delhi

The capital city is witnessing a disturbing trend as electric vehicle (EV) charging stations become targets for thieves. Authorities reported multiple incidents involving the theft of charging guns, with significant losses incurred.

The most recent theft was reported from the Tilak Marg area near Bhairon Mandir. Unidentified individuals allegedly cut and stole two CCS2 charging guns, causing damages estimated at Rs 1 lakh. A private firm lodged a complaint, prompting police to launch an investigation.

This incident is not isolated; similar thefts have been reported in Munirka, Bhogal, and near the IIT Gate, cumulatively resulting in losses amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh over the past four months. CCTV footage captures crucial clues of the suspects and their vehicle, supporting a deeper probe by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)