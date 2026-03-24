Tragedy in the Skies: Military Plane Crash Rocks Colombia

A military cargo plane crashed just after taking off on Monday in southwestern Colombia, resulting in an undefined number of casualties, according to Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez. The unfortunate incident transpired in Puerto Leguizamo, a secluded area in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador.

Online images from local media depict a black cloud of smoke emerging from the crash site, with soldiers rushing to reach the spot. The Hercules C-130 plane, potentially carrying up to 120 passengers, suffered this tragic fate. Despite rescue teams being deployed, the cause of the crash remains undetermined, Sánchez confirmed.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed hope there would be no fatalities, turning the incident into an impetus for his longstanding campaign to modernize military equipment. Petro criticized bureaucratic obstacles and hinted at the need for accountability among officials if they fail to meet such challenges, stressing that those not capable should be dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)