Security Scare in Brussels: Midi Station Evacuated After Suspicious Bags Found

Brussels faced significant transport disruptions Monday afternoon after the evacuation of Midi Station, the city's largest, due to the discovery of suspicious bags. The incident followed the tenth anniversary of deadly terror attacks.

According to a police spokesperson, one bag was found on a train and another on a platform, prompting the closure. An investigation by police and an anti-explosive army squad is underway.

SNCB spokesperson Vincent Bayer stated that no trains had travelled to or from the station since about 5:30 p.m. The duration of the disruption remains unknown as authorities await further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)