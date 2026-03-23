Security Scare in Brussels: Midi Station Evacuated After Suspicious Bags Found
Train services in Brussels were halted after Midi Station was evacuated due to suspicious bags found one day after the tenth anniversary of deadly terror attacks. The situation is under investigation by police and an anti-explosive squad, causing significant transport disruptions in the Belgian capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:54 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Brussels faced significant transport disruptions Monday afternoon after the evacuation of Midi Station, the city's largest, due to the discovery of suspicious bags. The incident followed the tenth anniversary of deadly terror attacks.
According to a police spokesperson, one bag was found on a train and another on a platform, prompting the closure. An investigation by police and an anti-explosive army squad is underway.
SNCB spokesperson Vincent Bayer stated that no trains had travelled to or from the station since about 5:30 p.m. The duration of the disruption remains unknown as authorities await further information.
(With inputs from agencies.)